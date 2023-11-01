Abstract

BACKGROUND: Deprescribing is an important intervention across different settings in medicine, but the literature supporting such a practice is still conflicting. Therefore, we aimed to capture the breadth of outcomes reported and assess the strength of evidence of the use of deprescribing for health outcomes.



METHODS: Umbrella review of systematic reviews of the use of deprescribing searching in Medline, Scopus, and Web of Science until 01 November 2023. The grading of evidence was carried out using the GRADE for intervention studies, whilst data regarding systematic reviews were reported as narrative findings.



RESULTS: Among 456 papers, 12 systematic reviews (six with meta-analysis) for a total of 231 RCTs and 44,193 patients were included. In any setting, deprescribing was able to significantly reduce the number of total and of potentially inappropriate medications (PIMs) in older patients (low certainty of evidence) and to reduce the proportion of participants potentially having several or PIMs (moderate certainty of evidence). In community, supported by a high certainty of evidence, deprescribing was not more effective than standard care in decreasing injurious falls, any falls or number of fallers. In nursing home, deprescribing was associated with a significantly lower PIMs than standard care (very low certainty of evidence). In end-of-life situations, deprescribing significantly reduced mortality rate of approximately 41% (high certainty of evidence).



CONCLUSIONS: Deprescribing is a promising intervention across different settings and situations, but a notable gap in the literature concerning its effects on substantial outcomes still exists.

