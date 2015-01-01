SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Linhart C, Jägerhuber L, Ehrnthaller C, Schrempf J, Kußmaul AC, Neuerburg C, Böcker W, Lampert C. Arch. Orthop. Trauma Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Springer Verlag)

10.1007/s00402-024-05209-5

38367063

INTRODUCTION: Since the introduction of e-scooters in Germany in 2019, they are becoming more and more popular and associated injuries have increased significantly. The aim of this study was to assess the injury patterns after e-scooter accidents.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: From May 2019 to October 2022, all consecutive patients who presented at our emergency department (ED) following e-scooter accidents were included in our study and retrospectively analyzed.

RESULTS: A total of 271 patients were included in our study. The mean age was 33 years. 38% of the patients were female and 62% were male. Most common injuries were traumatic brain injuries in 38% of the patients together with fractures affecting the upper limb (17%). An operative treatment was necessary in 40 patients. Most of the patients presented at night and about 30% were under the influence of alcohol.

CONCLUSIONS: Our study shows one of the largest cohort of patients suffering e-scooter accidents in Europe. Compulsory helmet use, stricter alcohol controls and locking periods could contribute significantly to safety.


Alcohol; Brain trauma; E-Scooter; Emergency department; Epidemiology; Injuries

