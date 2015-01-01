Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) and HIV are serious and related public health problems that detrimentally impact women's health. Because women who experience IPV are more likely to acquire HIV, it is critical to promote HIV prevention strategies, such as HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), that increase autonomy. This study of cisgender women eligible for HIV PrEP took place between 2017 and 2019 in Philadelphia and New York City. This study aimed to examine the relationship between four types of IPV (control, psychological, physical, sexual) and intention to start PrEP among PrEP-eligible cisgender women and assess the extent to which HIV relevant factors moderated the association between IPV experience and intention to start PrEP. In this sample of PrEP-eligible women (n = 214), 68.7% indicated intention to start PrEP in the next 3 months. Ethnicity was strongly associated with intention to start PrEP, with Hispanic women having the highest odds of intending to start PrEP in the next 3 months. Having a controlling partner significantly predicted intention to start PrEP. Women with more than one sex partner and a controlling partner had higher odds of intending to start PrEP as compared with those who had one or no partners and had no IPV control. These findings point to a need for patient-centered interventions that address the need for safety and autonomy among cisgender, PrEP-eligible women.

Language: en