Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: This study aims to evaluate the short- and long-term effects of educational intervention on elementary school teachers' knowledge of traumatic dental injuries (TDI).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study included all of the elementary schools (29) in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Of the initial 538 participants, 497 teachers completed the full-length study. The first assessment (T0) was performed prior to intervention using a four-part validated questionnaire that evaluated demographics, knowledge, attitudes, and self-assessment in relation to TDIs. The questionnaire was followed by a 30-min lecture presentation featuring various dental trauma scenarios. Each teacher's knowledge was reassessed immediately after the intervention (T1) and 3 months after the intervention (T2). The data were analyzed using the Cochran test, Wilcoxon signed-rank test, and chi-squared test.



RESULTS: Half of the participants had witnessed dental trauma at least once; however, 96.6% of the participants had not attended any training related to dental trauma prior to the educational intervention. Knowledge regarding first aid management of broken teeth and avulsions was disappointing pre-intervention but was significantly higher post-intervention (p < .001). Following the workshop, participant self-assessments indicated improvement in the ability to appropriately respond to cases of dental trauma as necessary (p < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: Inadequate knowledge of emergency management of TDI was demonstrated initially. There was a remarkable improvement in the overall knowledge of TDI after the educational sessions. Raising the awareness in dental trauma field by conducting educational sessions is crucial for achieving a better outcome.

Language: en