Journal Article

Citation

Han C, Jizu L. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2024.2320995

PMID

38366614

Abstract

The purpose of the present study aims to explore the mechanism of job embeddedness impact on safety performance, the mediating role of perceived insider status, and the cross-level moderating role of safety climate among miners. The questionnaire data used for analysis in this study were collected from 310 miners in 38 coal mine production teams in China. Bootstrap analysis was performed to explore the mediating role of perceived insider status, and multilevel linear analysis was performed to explore the cross-level moderating role of safety climate. The results shown that job embeddedness was positively related to miners' safety performance; perceived insider status mediating the relationship between job embeddedness and miners' safety performance; safety climate moderating the relationship between perceived insider status and miners' safety performance across levels.


Language: en

Keywords

hierarchical linear model (HLM); job embeddedness; perceived insider status; safety climate; safety performance

