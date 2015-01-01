Abstract

There is a lack of information on effective burn prevention strategies. The objective of this study was to examine a safe fireplace program, as a method of burn prevention, in a resource-limited setting. We conducted a qualitative, phenomenological study at a community health and development program for a rural population in Kenya. Semi-structured, in-depth interviews were conducted with a purposive sample of community health workers involved with the safe fireplace program. Data were reviewed iteratively and coded independently by two researchers using NVivo 12. The study included five participants. Reflections from participants fell into three main domains: (1) effective methods of education, (2) strategies to incorporate stakeholders, and (3) implementation challenges. The results of this study emphasize the importance of community engagement in implementing a successful burn injury prevention program in a resource-limited setting. The participants involved in this study reported that rather than focusing on resources outside the community, effective methods of education and strategies for incorporating stakeholders depended on involving peers and community leaders. The challenges to the program were similarly specific to community concerns about resources and maintenance. These findings provide information to guide future community health programs in creating successful models for burn prevention strategies in resource-limited areas.

Language: en