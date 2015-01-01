Abstract

Ocular chemical burns are a significant cause of visual impairment. This study aims to characterize ocular chemical burns in a southwestern Colombia referral center and identify associated factors with low vision. A cross-sectional study was carried out based on the review of medical records of patients diagnosed with chemical eye burns who consulted the emergency ophthalmology service between January 2016 and December 2019. Descriptive statistics were performed. Associations with low vision (Best Corrected Visual Acuity, BCVA, ≥20/70 in Snellen chart) in the last follow-up appointment were identified using a multivariate logistic regression with odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (95% CI). 219 eyes affected by chemical burns were identified from 174 patients with a mean age of 39 years (SD±20), out of which 57.5% (n=100) were men. We ran a multivariate model adjusted by sex, eye wash, type of chemical, and Dua's classification. We found that the odds of low vision for patients without eyewash before the consult were three times the odds of those who had it (Adjusted OR [aOR]=3.5, 95%CI=1.3-9.4) and almost five times for those with Dua's classification greater than 1 (aOR=4.7, 95%CI=1.7-12.9). The ocular chemical burns reported in this study occurred more in young people of productive age. Acids were the principal causal agent. The association between lack of early management and the severity of the chemical burn with low vision has been highlighted. Ocular burns remain a relevant cause of consultation on the ophthalmology service in Cali, and prevention strategies are required.

Language: en