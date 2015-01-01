Abstract

AIM: To determine the association between nurse and institutional characteristics and perceived professional nurse knowledge and self-efficacy of reporting child abuse and neglect.



DESIGN: A sample of N = 166 nurses were recruited to respond to the Reporting of Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect (RSCAN) survey.



METHODS: A multiple linear regression examined whether nurse characteristics and institutional characteristics were associated with the two RSCAN survey domain scores.



RESULTS: Perceived knowledge of a workplace child abuse and neglect protocol was associated with the knowledge subscale. Education and child abuse and neglect expertise were significant predictors of the self-efficacy subscale. Nurses with a master's or higher degree and those who identified as being either forensic, paediatric or Emergency Department nurses, had less perceived institutional barriers to self-efficacy of reporting child abuse and neglect.



CONCLUSION: This study provides a preliminary insight into the institutional barriers and facilitators of nurses as child abuse and neglect mandated reporters. IMPLICATIONS FOR THE PROFESSION AND/OR PATIENT CARE: To encourage innovative education and collaborations to support nurses as fully informed child abuse and neglect mandated reporters. IMPACT: This research identifies the gaps and facilitators of nurses as child abuse and neglect mandated reporters to inform healthcare professionals and academic institutions on the importance of nurse education and experience in nurse knowledge and self-efficacy in reporting suspected child abuse and neglect. REPORTING METHODS: The authors of this study have adhered to relevant EQUATOR guidelines: STROBE. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: There is no patient or public contribution as the study only looked at nurses.

Language: en