Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent data show high school students from racial and ethnic minority (REM) backgrounds in the United States confront a twofold challenge, marked by the highest rates of firearm-related homicides since 1994 and increased youth substance use. The pandemic increased online and telehealth usage opportunities for at-risk REM youth. Therefore, this study investigated (1) the frequency and prevalence of co-occurring youth violence and substance use among REM adolescents, (2) racial/ethnic, age, and natal sex (as gender data was not collected) differences in patterns and trends in co-occurring youth violence and substance use among REM adolescents, and (3) the relationship between these syndemic issues and REM adolescent mental telehealth use during the pandemic.



METHODS: Data was sourced from a nationally representative sample of U.S. 9th-12th students (n = 3241) who completed the CDC's 2021 Adolescent and Behavioral Experiences Survey (ABES). Using univariate (frequency distribution), bivariate (Pearson's chi-squared test), and multivariate logistic regression models, we examined seven violence victimization outcomes, four violence perpetration outcomes, two family violence outcomes, and six substance use outcomes and their associations with telehealth use for mental health (dependent variable) among REM adolescents.



RESULTS: This sample was primarily female (50.7%), Black or African American (48.3%), Hispanic or Latinx (20.6%), and identified as straight or heterosexual (69.5%). The study found significant sex-based differences in violence perpetration/victimization, substance use, and telehealth use for mental health. In general, mental telehealth use was significantly associated with substance use among REM adolescents (cigarette smoking, vaping, alcohol, marijuana, prescription meds, and illicit drug use) (p-value = .001). Mental telehealth use was also significantly associated with all peer and family violence outcomes (p < 0.001). Controlling for covariates, gun carrying was associated with 4.8 times higher odds of using mental telehealth. Students in a physical fight or carrying a weapon (gun, knife, or club) on school property had 2.45 times and 8.09 times the odds of utilizing mental telehealth. Bullied students were 2.5 times more likely to use mental telehealth (p-value < 0.05). Illicit drug use (cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and ecstasy) was associated with a higher likelihood of mental telehealth use (AOR = 1.3, p-value = .05).



CONCLUSION: Our results suggest crucial insights for shaping violence and substance use prevention strategies, with implications for the future of online and telehealth behavioral services. Mental telehealth help-seeking emerges as a crucial avenue for supporting adolescents affected by violence and substance use, especially when they face obstacles to accessing traditional services. It can work in tandem with in-person services to address these challenges.

Language: en