Abstract

This retrospective study was conducted at a medical center in southern Taiwan to assess the accuracy of the Hendrich II Fall Risk Model (HIIFRM) in predicting falls. Sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, and optimal cutoff points were analyzed using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves. Data analysis was conducted using information from the electronic medical record and patient safety reporting systems, capturing 303 fall events and 47,146 non-fall events.



RESULTS revealed that at the standard threshold of HIIFRM score ≥5, the median score in the fall group was significantly higher than in the non-fall group. The top three units with HIIFRM scores exceeding 5 were the internal medicine (50.6%), surgical (26.5%), and oncology wards (14.1%), indicating a higher risk of falls in these areas. ROC analysis showed an HIIFRM sensitivity of 29.5% and specificity of 86.3%. The area under the curve (AUC) was 0.57, indicating limited discriminative ability in predicting falls. At a lower cutoff score (≥2), the AUC was 0.75 (95% confidence interval: 0.666-0.706; p < 0.0001), suggesting acceptable discriminative ability in predicting falls, with an additional identification of 101 fall events. This study emphasizes the importance of selecting an appropriate cutoff score when using the HIIFRM as a fall risk assessment tool. The findings have implications for fall prevention strategies and patient care in clinical settings, potentially leading to improved outcomes and patient safety.

