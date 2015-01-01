Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) affects 48 million people annually, with up to 30% experiencing long-term complaints such as fatigue, blurred vision, and poor concentration. Assessing neurophysiological features related to visual attention and outcome measures aids in understanding clinical symptoms and prognostication.



METHODS: We recorded EEG and eye movements in mTBI patients during a computerized task performed in the acute (< 24 h, TBI-A) and subacute phase (4-6 weeks thereafter). We estimated the posterior dominant rhythm, reaction times (RTs), fixation duration, and event-related potentials (ERPs). Clinical outcome measures were assessed using the Head Injury Symptom Checklist (HISC) and the Extended Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOSE) at 6 months post-injury. Similar analyses were performed in an age-matched control group (measured once). Linear mixed effect modeling was used to examine group differences and temporal changes within the mTBI group.



RESULTS: Twenty-nine patients were included in the acute phase, 30 in the subacute phase, and 19 controls. RTs and fixation duration were longer in mTBI patients compared to controls (p < 0.05), but not between TBI-A and TBI-S (p < 0.05). The frequency of the posterior dominant rhythm was significantly slower in TBI-A (0.6 Hz, p < 0.05) than TBI-S. ERP mean amplitude was significantly lower in mTBI patients than in controls. Neurophysiological features did not significantly relate to clinical outcome measures.



CONCLUSION: mTBI patients demonstrate impaired processing speed and stimulus evaluation compared to controls, persisting up to 6 weeks after injury. Neurophysiological features in mTBI can assist in determining the extent and temporal progression of recovery.

