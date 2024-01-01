Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although millions of children sustain concussions each year, a rapid and objective test for concussion has remained elusive. The aim of this study was to investigate quantitative pupillometry in pediatric patients in the acute, postinjury setting.



METHODS: This was a prospective case-control study of concussed patients presenting to the emergency department within 72 hours of injury. Pupillary measurements were gathered using NeurOptics' PLR 3000; evaluation included a symptom checklist and neurocognitive assessment. Data were analyzed using descriptive statistics and regression models.



RESULTS: A total of 126 participants were enrolled. One significant difference in pupillometry between concussed and control participants was found: left minimum pupil diameter in 12- to 18 year-olds (P = 0.02). Models demonstrating odds of a concussion revealed significant associations for time to 75% recovery (T75) of the left pupil in five- to 11-year-olds and average dilation velocity of the left pupil in 12- to 18-year-olds (P = 0.03 and 0.02 respectively). Models predicting symptom improvement showed one significant association: percent change of the right pupil in five-to-11-year-olds (P = 0.02). Models predicting neurocognitive improvement in 12- to 18-year-olds demonstrated significant association in T75 in the left pupil for visual memory, visual motor processing speed, and reaction time (P = 0.002, P = 0.04, P = 0.04).



CONCLUSIONS: The limited statistically significant associations found in this study suggest that pupillometry may not be useful in pediatrics in the acute postinjury setting for either the diagnosis of concussion or to stratify risk for prolonged recovery.

