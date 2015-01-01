Abstract

At present, a few scholars studied influencing factors, rules and mechanisms of decision-making in ethical dilemmas. Many factors have been identified, and a few rules and mechanisms have been proposed. However, due to the inability to evaluate the weight and role of each factor in decision-making, it is difficult to establish a computational decision-making model to solve ethical dilemmas. Therefore, entropy weighted method (EWM) and Attribute Value Weighted EWM (AVWEWM) are used to process 84 dilemmas respectively to evaluate the weight and role of each factor in decision-making, then decision-making models based on EWM and AVWEWM are constructed to make decisions during autonomous vehicle (AV) crashes respectively. Lastly, 40 dilemmas are designed to test both decision-making models. The test results indicate that both can make clear decision-making in 40 dilemmas. However, the decision-making by AVWEWM is more consistent with public opinion than EWM. In addition, according to the weight and role of each factor in decision-making, it can also provide a few references for traffic management and legal departments to formulate traffic laws and regulations for AV in the future.

