OBJECTIVES: While comparative studies reported that generous welfare state improves population health, they did not take into account the roles of housing as a cornerstone of welfare state. To reduce knowledge gaps, this study aims to estimate (a) the link between housing affordability stress and mortality rate due to external causes and (b) the moderating effects of housing regime on such association.



METHODS: Using country level panel data from the databases of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), fixed effects were performed to estimate the effects of housing costs to income ratio on mortality rates due to external causes (accidents, intentional self-harm, and assault). Also, we tested whether housing regimes moderate the association between housing cost burden and mortality rate.



RESULTS: An increased level of housing cost burden predicted mortality rates due to accidents and intentional self-harm. Such association was pronounced for countries with higher rates of homeownership and limited access to market self-help. In addition, when homeownership rates and debt-to-income ratios are taken into account as time-varying variables, the elevated mortality risks associated with both increased housing cost burden and higher homeownership are mitigated in countries where debt relative to income increases.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that different housing systems shape divergent patterns of mortality risks associated with housing affordability stress. Future studies may wish to incorporate housing in macro comparative studies on population health.

