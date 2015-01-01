SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Blanchflower DG, Bryson A. Soc. Sci. Med. 2024; 345: e116690.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.socscimed.2024.116690

38367340

Most studies examining the impact of bullying on wellbeing in adulthood rely on retrospective measures of bullying and concentrate primarily on psychological outcomes. Instead, we examine the effects of bullying at ages 7 and 11, collected prospectively by the child's mother, on subjective wellbeing, labour market prospects, and physical wellbeing over the life-course. We exploit 12 sweeps of interview data through to age 62 for a cohort born in a single week in Britain in 1958. Bullying negatively impacts subjective well-being between ages 16 and 62 and raises the probability of mortality before age 55. It also lowers the probability of having a job in adulthood. These effects are independent of other adverse childhood experiences.


Birth cohort; Bullying; National child development study; Subjective wellbeing

