Abstract

The attempt to define toxicovigilance can be based on defining its fundamental principles: prevention of infections with toxic substances, collecting information on poisonings, both in terms of their sources and side effects, and confirming poisonings, with the aim of improving treatment. Substances referred to include both those originating from animal bites, ingested inadvertently, and those resulting from environmental poisoning in industrial regions of countries, etc. In this review, we provide information about the crucial function of poison control centres in toxicovigilance, the importance of incorporating big data analytics and artificial intelligence to streamline toxicovigilance processes, and examples of toxicovigilance in different countries. In conclusion, we will present the direction that modern toxicovigilance should take, incorporating available artificial intelligence methods to maximise efficiency.

Language: en