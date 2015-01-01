Abstract

Numerical analysis has been performed to understand the flow field changes around the overtaking vehicle while the overtaking vehicle is overtaking the driving vehicle, and how the flow field changes affect the aerodynamic drag force change, aerodynamic side force change, and aerodynamic yawing moment change of the overtaking vehicle. The flow field around the overtaking vehicle is determined by the aerodynamic interference between these two vehicles depending on the relative positions of the overtaking vehicle to the driving vehicle and the flow disturbance formed around the overtaking vehicle. Notchback type of DrivAer model is selected as an overtaking vehicle and box-shaped model is selected as a driving vehicle. The overtaking vehicle overtakes the driving vehicle at 100 km/h, and 14 positions are selected for the relative positions of the overtaking vehicle to the driving vehicle, and numerical analysis has been performed in the steady state condition. Through this study, we can physically understand how the aerodynamic drag force change, aerodynamic side force change, and aerodynamic yawing moment change of the overtaking vehicle. As a result, even if the shape of the overtaking vehicle changes, the ability to qualitatively predict changes in aerodynamic characteristics can be obtained.

