Abstract

In order to improve the zero-pressure driving performance of the inserts supporting run-flat tire and solve the problems of heavy weight and large moment of inertia, the topology optimization theory based on variable density method was used to optimize the inserts structure of run-flat tire. The mechanical model of zero-pressure driving and the contact finite element model between insert, tire and ground was established. Further, stiffness, strength and modal characteristics of the inserts structure under zero-pressure driving condition before and after optimization were compared and simulated. The results show that under the maximum load of the tire, the optimized inserts structure can reduce the weight by 19.4 % with the requirements of the stiffness and strength, and the load bearing performance of the inserts structure is optimized, and the accuracy of the design is improved. On the premise of satisfying the design requirements of the tire dynamic characteristics, the natural frequency of each order for the optimized inserts structure is reduced. The static load characteristics of the tires under zero-pressure conditions before and after optimization were verified based on the tire load characteristics test bench. The research results provide a reference for the design and optimization of the inserts supporting run-flat tire.

