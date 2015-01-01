Abstract

This paper introduces a design and analysis method of the intelligent multiple-vehicle system (IMVS) based on preview control in the environment of the vehicle to vehicle (V2V). Considering the time delay, the vehicle longitudinal dynamics system is constructed. The information flow between vehicles in the platoon is realized by the onboard sensors and V2V. Based on the actual data sampling and processing, the cooperative optimal preview control problem of the vehicle platoon stability system is discretized. The error is used as a term of the state vector to expand, and the original problem is transformed into an augmented global optimal control problem. The existence and stability of the controller solution are analyzed. The asymptotically stable optimal control law is obtained by using the state augmented matrix, and the global optimal preview controller of original platoon stability is obtained. The simulation results verify the effectiveness of the designed controller. The following error decreases with the increase of the preview step, which ensures the stability of the platoon. From the first follower to the tenth one, the average spacing error decreases by 92.9 %, and the average following error of velocity decreases from 3.97 to 1.56 %.

Language: en