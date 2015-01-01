Abstract

A good understanding driver behavior is significant in the development of chassis control system and autonomous vehicles. To better simulate human drivers, the driver model with the local path rolling planning decision is developed based on model predictive control algorithm. Firstly, three local path planning methods of straight-line driving, circular-arc driving and B-spline curve driving are designed to describe the different steering styles. Secondly, the linear time-varying (LTV) MPC controller is established to follow the local planned path. Finally, the two typical simulations are carried out and compared with the single-point preview driver model and the optimal preview driver model. And, the results indicate that the proposed driver model is suitable for simulating diversity of the human driver's driving characteristics.

Language: en