Abstract

In vehicles with driving assistance systems, the responsibility of driving still lies with the driver. Therefore, active safety systems follow a design principle of avoiding intervention as long as possible. Decision making using this principle requires collision avoidance with surrounding objects during the evasive maneuvering of an ego vehicle. However, general decision-making methods for collision avoidance focus on preventing collisions with objects in front of the subject vehicle; the risk of collision with the following vehicle caused by emergency braking is not considered. This paper presents decision-making methods for such collision avoidance systems, wherein emergency braking and steering are considered as collision avoidance maneuvers. The risk of collision is predicted based on the braking model of a normal driver and several emergency braking strategies are designed to avoid collisions. A within-lane steering avoidance method to improve avoidance performance in small overlap collision scenarios and a general avoidance method of steering to change lanes are designed. Collisions with surrounding objects can be avoided using the designed evasive maneuvers; further, maneuvers that can be implemented at the last moment are determined. The results of computer simulations indicate an improved collision avoidance performance using the proposed methods.

Language: en