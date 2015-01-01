Abstract

This paper tackles the problem of intelligent connected vehicles platoon stability for the vehicle cooperative control system in the presence of communication interruption. Firstly, a vehicle platoon system is formulated into a third-order nonlinear dynamics model, in which the influence of the nonlinear terms is eliminated by using the feedback linearization method. Then, a novel cruise control strategy is developed by a minimum safe distance for switching from the Cooperative adaptive cruise control to Adaptive cruise control to deal with the communication interruption. Moreover, under the communication topology of a bi-directional leader following, an adaptive sliding mode controller is proposed in order to guarantee that 1) the spacing error of the vehicle platoon converges on a neighborhood of zero, whose fluctuation is also reduced, improving the traffic throughput; 2) A sufficient condition of the vehicle platoon stability is derived based on the frequency domain analysis method and the final value theorem. Finally, the numerical simulation of the proposed cruise control strategy and controller is conducted to validate the theoretical analysis.

Language: en