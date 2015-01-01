Abstract

As an important part of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), the active emergency collision avoidance system can effectively reduce the incidence of accidents. Previously, static obstacle avoidance has been realized by employing piecewise polynomial path planning to improve vehicle stability. However, regarding moving obstacles, the collision avoidance problem becomes more intractable. To address the problem, a novel method based on the technical framework of piecewise polynomial path planning is proposed in this paper to conduct collision avoidance with moving obstacles. First, the Multivariate Gaussian Distribution model is adopted to estimate the velocity of the obstacle ahead, and the longitudinal motion trajectory of the obstacle is calculated. Then, the longitudinal length of the first target path is selected by the rule-based method. Moreover, yielding from the method for static obstacles, the collision avoidance algorithm for moving obstacles is proposed. Finally, the co-simulations are carried out in Simulink/CarSim, of which the results prove that the proposed method can avoid the moving obstacle effectively.

Language: en