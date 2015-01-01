Abstract

Safety evaluation method for the intersection forward collision-avoidance assist (I-FCA) function is presented in this work. The I-FCA function can prevent traffic accidents in intersections by applying warning and brake when the radar and vision sensor can detect risk of collision. To specify safety evaluation, the actual vehicle tests are conducted. For ensuring repeatability and safety probability, a low-profile robot was used for the tests. Straight crossing path scenario at intersection is established by using NCAP and NHTSA studies. By using actual vehicle test data for the straight crossing path situation, the I-FCA operation boundary condition is suggested.

