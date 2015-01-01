Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for online food delivery services (OFDS), leading to an increase in related crashes over the last few years. While recent studies have focused on nonmotorised vehicles (such as bicycles or e-bikes), few researchers have examined the role of motorcycles and the possible spatial relationships with various points of interest (POIs). In addition, most crash and POIs studies have utilized typical restaurant datasets instead of specific restaurants partnered with OFDS, which might bias the impact of traffic safety estimation. To address these gaps, a geographically weighted negative binomial model (GWNBR) was used to determine the factors contributing to OFDS-related motorcycle accidents and account for spatial heterogeneity. The results indicated that areas with more restaurants, intersections, and shopping malls (only significant on weekends) tended to have more OFDS motorcycle crashes. The results should inspire more effective policies for delivery drivers, given the increasing popularity of OFDS.

Language: en