Abstract

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) assist drivers by alerting them of the occurrence of events based on the sensing capabilities of the vehicle, reducing the effort required by drivers. Most vehicles that are recently launched vehicles have been endowed with ADAS, thereby significantly reducing traffic accidents. However, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has reported that traffic accidents caused by driver negligence may increase as drivers have become accustomed to using ADAS. Therefore, drivers must be provided with sufficient information on the appropriate use of ADAS through user manuals. In this study, the regulations regarding the presentation of the operational design domain (ODD) in ADAS user manuals were analyzed. The results indicated that most user manuals do not sufficiently specify the ODD, which is claimed important by various organizations for ensuring safe driving. Additionally, the expression of the limitations and performance of ADAS is ambiguous because most countries are not regulated to explicitly present the ODD when writing ADAS user manuals. Therefore, in this study, the ODD guidelines for presenting ADAS specific to vehicle manufacturers and governments have been outlined in addition to guidelines for drivers on using ADAS. These guidelines can contribute to the development of clear ADAS user manuals, which in turn can ensure the safe driving of ADAS-equipped vehicles.

