Abstract

This paper proposes a method for estimating the speed and position of unsampled vehicles using sampled data from connected automated vehicles (CAVs). The determination of vehicle speed and position on the road is a challenging and crucial task, as they can effectively reflect traffic flow characteristics and contribute to traffic state estimation and intersection signal timing optimization. Connected automated vehicles have the capability to upload their own trajectory data while also capturing trajectory data of surrounding vehicles through onboard sensors. Therefore, this paper proposes a novel approach to estimate the speed and position of unsampled vehicles. Firstly, using real vehicle trajectory data, the correlation between the velocity of following vehicles and the velocity of leading vehicles under different densities is analyzed, leading to the development of a velocity estimation model incorporating a speed correction factor. Secondly, the correlation between time headway, the rate of change of following vehicle acceleration, and traffic density is examined. To address the issue of heterogeneous behavior in vehicle following described by the Intelligent Driver Model (IDM), a real-time optimization model for estimating vehicle position by optimizing IDM parameters is proposed. The velocity estimation model and the position estimation model are summarized as two nonlinear optimization problems. Finally, the proposed method is validated using actual vehicle trajectory data. Experimental results demonstrate that when the number of connected automated vehicles (CAVs) is 2, the proposed method reduces the average absolute error by 30.73% and the standard deviation of the average absolute error by 42.8% compared to a linear model-based speed estimation method under different density conditions. Compared to a method that estimates vehicle position by calibrating desired gaps, the proposed method reduces the average absolute error by 38.2% and the standard deviation of the average absolute error by 41.7% under different density conditions. Furthermore, the proposed method exhibits good practicality under different CAV penetration rates.

