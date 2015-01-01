Abstract

This study explores the significant factors affecting risky riding behaviors of Vietnamese motorcyclists using a contextual mediated model (CMM) in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, where motorcycle crashes are prevalent. The affecting factors include personality traits, riding self-confidence, riding attitude, and risk perception. Personality traits and riding self-confidence are distal factors of CMM that affect risky riding behaviors. On the other hand, riding attitude and risk perception are proximal factors in CMM. A survey was conducted to collect information on motorcyclists' risky riding behaviors related to the four factors mentioned through a self-reported questionnaire. Statistical Package Social Science (SPSS) and structural equation modeling (SEM) with analysis of moment structures (AMOS) are used to determine the effects of the factors on risky riding behaviors. The results discovered that riding attitude and risk perception were the intermediate variables of personality trait and riding self-confidence affecting the risky riding behaviors, and personality trait and riding self-confidence also affected the risky riding behaviors directly.



FINDINGS in the model also show that riding attitude was perceived to play a significant role in increasing risky driving behavior. The recommendation is to increase the safety education programs that reduce risky driving behavior.

