Abstract

With strict enforcement of pedestrian right of way at all intersections, the inappropriate right-turn resource allocation from a spatial and temporal perspective will lead to a reduction in the operational efficiency of the intersection. In this paper, three spatiotemporal resource allocation schemes for right-turning vehicles are proposed, considering the vehicle and pedestrian traffic efficiency in all directions of the intersection. To minimize vehicle and pedestrian delay at the intersection individually, an optimization model is established with the effective green time of each phase and three schemes as decision variables. A right-turn vehicle and pedestrian conflict delay model is developed based on the pedestrian-vehicle interaction behavior as the constraints of the optimization model. The NSGA-II algorithm is used to solve the model, and the quantitative criteria for the exclusive right-turn lane and phase are obtained by sensitivity analysis. The results of this paper can be used as a guide for traffic design and for planning and controlling the operation of right-turning vehicles at intersections.

Language: en