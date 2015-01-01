Abstract

For decades, road crashes have caused many deaths and injuries and generally have had a severe social and economic impact on societies. According to studies, driver distraction has led to an increase in driving-related risks. In recent years, there have been more distracting factors that commonly affect drivers, highlighting the need for a resolution. Therefore, as technology is becoming more advanced, there is an opportunity to minimize these risks, for which driver distraction detection would be required. As there are a variety of distractions that might affect drivers and their performance, there are many studies focusing on this topic. To better understand the field of driver distraction detection, this paper has reviewed the existing studies in this field. For this purpose, different variables of the existing methodologies and experimental setups are identified and explained. Also, the results of these experiments and the impacts of different distraction factors on drivers' physiological responses, visual signals, or their performances are categorized and described. Furthermore, this study discusses the factors of the existing methodologies and their results, along with pointing out the research gaps. The purpose of this study is to assist future research and investigation in this field, by creating a review that comprehensively covers different aspects of existing studies and discusses and assesses their methodologies and findings.

