Citation
Kasa AG, Egharevba ME, Jegede AE. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2023; 15(4): 289-300.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE This study aims to investigate the clamour by the people of Plateau State, Nigeria, for more licences to bear firearms for self-defence because of the continuous failure of the Nigerian State to defend them against the Fulani herders' aggression. More guns less crime deterrence theory served as the framework of analysis, which posits that because criminals are rational beings, they will choose not to attack when they know many people have legitimate firearms.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; Firearms licencing; Fulani herders; Indigenous people; Self-defence