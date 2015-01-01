Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to investigate the clamour by the people of Plateau State, Nigeria, for more licences to bear firearms for self-defence because of the continuous failure of the Nigerian State to defend them against the Fulani herders' aggression. More guns less crime deterrence theory served as the framework of analysis, which posits that because criminals are rational beings, they will choose not to attack when they know many people have legitimate firearms.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Data were collected from four purposefully selected local government areas of the state. This study's sample size was 400. Therefore, 400 copies of the Google Forms questionnaire were administered. In addition, seven key informant interviews and nine focus group discussions were also conducted.



FINDINGS This research results showed the following: while self-defence and issuance of more licenses were supported by 84.8% and 85.0% of respondents, respectively, they also argued that the insurgency would likely end if more people carried legally acquired firearms. Again, the study showed a positive correlation between the government's failure in security and the demand for self-defence exercises against the Fulani herdsmen's insurgency, this study recommends more licensed firearms for the people of Plateau State.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study recommends more licenced firearms for the people of Plateau State.

Language: en