Hill RM, Pardue-Bourgeois S, Perkins KM, Hussain Z. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2023; 15(4): 328-337.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Suicidal ideation (SI) is a serious public health concern among youth and young adults in the USA. It is critical to evaluate potential risk and protective factors associated with SI among young adults to develop prevention strategies that target novel mechanistic outcomes.
Adults; Belongingness; Burdensomeness; College students; Indirect effect; Negative social exchange; Social exchange; Suicidal ideation