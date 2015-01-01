Abstract

PURPOSE The risk of aggression is higher among people with psychiatric disorders. This study aims to determine the association of aggression with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder (BD) and major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients referred to Shahid Beheshti Teaching Hospital in Kerman.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This was a cross-sectional study of 518 patients diagnosed with schizophrenia, BD and MDD who met the inclusion criteria and were compared with a comparison group. All participants completed the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire (BPAQ). Independent samples t-test and Pearson correlation coefficient were used to investigate the relationship between the score of BPAQ and other variables. The Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-13), Young Mania Rating Scale (YMRS) and Positive and Negative Symptom Scale (PANSS) were completed by MDD, BD and schizophrenia patients, respectively.



FINDINGS The mean score of total aggression and its components in the comparison group was significantly (P-value = 0.001) lower than that of the other groups. However, no significant difference was observed between the three schizophrenia, MDD and BD groups. The total aggression score of BPAQ had a significant positive correlation with BDI-13 and YMRS and a significant negative correlation with the PANSS score. Single patients with schizophrenia and people in the comparison group with lower education levels had a higher total aggression score.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Suffering from BD, MDD and schizophrenia, especially in single patients with a lower education level, is associated with physical and verbal aggression, anger and hostility, which emphasizes the need for periodic examination and screening of aggressive behaviors in these patients.

