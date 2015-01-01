|
Anih AS, Söderberg PA, Bjorkqvist K. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2023; 15(4): 360-371.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE This study aims to examine the relationship between exposure to the Fulani herdsmen attacks among Igbo adolescents in Southeastern Nigeria and depression. Although previous research suggests a direct relationship between armed conflict and depression to exist, it is not known from the literature whether there are indirect paths involved. In a conditional process analysis, it was examined whether physical punishment mediated and gender moderated this relationship.
Adolescents; Armed conflict; Depression; Igbo; Nigeria; Physical punishment