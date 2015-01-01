Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to examine the relationship between exposure to the Fulani herdsmen attacks among Igbo adolescents in Southeastern Nigeria and depression. Although previous research suggests a direct relationship between armed conflict and depression to exist, it is not known from the literature whether there are indirect paths involved. In a conditional process analysis, it was examined whether physical punishment mediated and gender moderated this relationship.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A sample of 385 secondary school students (227 girls, 157 boys; Mage = 16.3; SD = 1.35) completed a questionnaire during class. Variables in the analysis were measured with reliable scales. The conditional process analysis was conducted with PROCESS.



FINDINGS Exposure to the Fulani herdsmen attacks predicted depressive symptoms among the adolescents, and the effect was partially mediated by the experiences of physical punishment at home. The indirect effect on depression via physical punishment at home was stronger for girls than boys, whereas the direct effect of exposure to the Fulani herdsmen attacks on depression was stronger for boys than girls. Research limitations/implications Because the research design was cross-sectional and not longitudinal, interpretations about causal relationships should be made with caution.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The novel findings suggest that living in an environment of armed conflict may exacerbate parents' use of physical punishment, which in turn may lead to increased levels of depressive symptoms in adolescents.

