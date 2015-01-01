Abstract

Thousands of women Veterans experience intimate partner violence (IPV) each year. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has encouraged IPV screening in Veterans Affairs medical centers (VAMCs) since 2014. Through retrospective analysis of VHA administrative data from fiscal year (FY) 2014 into FY2020, we examined IPV screening implementation outcomes of reach and adoption, as well as screen-positive rates using descriptive and multivariate linear regression analyses. We examined reach and screen-positive rates overall and as a function of childbearing age (18-44 vs. 45+ years). In FY2014 only one VAMC was screening women for IPV; by FY2020, over half of VAMCs had adopted IPV screening. This rollout of IPV screening was associated with a large increase in the number of women primary care patients screened (from fewer than 500 in FY2014, to nearly 35,000 in early FY2020). Overall, among women screened, 6.7% screened positive for IPV; this rate was higher among women of childbearing age (8.1% vs. 5.6%). Despite the spread of IPV screening practices during the early years of implementation in VHA, additional work is needed. This study is the first comprehensive analysis of implementation outcomes associated with VHA's IPV screening efforts, and lays the groundwork for ongoing evaluation and quality improvement.

