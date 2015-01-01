|
Ketchum K, Dichter ME. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(7-8): 979-988.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Intimate partner violence (IPV) impacts health and well-being and healthcare settings are important for identifying patients experiencing IPV and providing related education, support, and resources. This study evaluated the expansion of an existing IPV screening program in a Veterans Affairs Medical Center to assess feasibility of screening veterans with HIV diagnoses for past-year experiences of IPV. Clinical staff were trained in screening methods and routine screening using standardized screening tools was implemented for all patients with HIV+ diagnoses in an infectious disease clinic. During the observation period, 79 patients were eligible for the IPV screening. Of the total eligible veterans, 57% completed the IPV screening. Forty-three percent of eligible veterans were not screened, highlighting missed opportunities to identify IPV. Of those screened, all patients identified as men and 11% screened positive for past-year IPV.
Language: en
HIV; Intimate partner violence; veterans