Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) impacts health and well-being and healthcare settings are important for identifying patients experiencing IPV and providing related education, support, and resources. This study evaluated the expansion of an existing IPV screening program in a Veterans Affairs Medical Center to assess feasibility of screening veterans with HIV diagnoses for past-year experiences of IPV. Clinical staff were trained in screening methods and routine screening using standardized screening tools was implemented for all patients with HIV+ diagnoses in an infectious disease clinic. During the observation period, 79 patients were eligible for the IPV screening. Of the total eligible veterans, 57% completed the IPV screening. Forty-three percent of eligible veterans were not screened, highlighting missed opportunities to identify IPV. Of those screened, all patients identified as men and 11% screened positive for past-year IPV.



FINDINGS from this small pilot study suggest feasibility of screening men veteran patients for IPV in an infectious disease clinic and indicate that the population of men veterans with HIV+ diagnoses may have IPV-related service needs.

