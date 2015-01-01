Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is prevalent among Veterans. Injuries to head, neck, and face are frequent and elevate risk for traumatic brain injury (TBI). IPV also increases risk for mental health morbidity. A better understanding of IPV's impact on health and functioning is needed among Veterans to inform assessment and intervention. This study identified lifetime IPV in post-9/11 Veterans and examined the associations between lifetime IPV and health and functioning. A sample of 813 post-9/11 Veterans completed a comprehensive assessment of psychiatric, neurobehavioral and functional outcomes. Thirty-eight percent of female and 22% of male Veterans experienced IPV during their lifetime. Veterans with IPV experience had higher prevalence of TBI, pain, and psychiatric conditions (posttraumatic stress disorder [PTSD], mood, anxiety, substance use). Lifetime IPV experience, PTSD, mood disorder, and pain were significantly associated with functional disability in men and women (β's = .12-.44; ps <.05); the effect was larger for women. Given the clinical complexity of Veterans with a history of IPV, we propose the need for novel, transdiagnostic treatments. The STEP-Home workshop is a skills-based intervention with preliminary effectiveness in treating combat-related TBI and commonly co-occurring psychiatric disorders in post-9/11 Veterans that could expand evidence-based treatments for IPV.

