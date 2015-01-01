Abstract

Trauma- and violence-informed care (TVIC) has become an important lens to guide health and social services. TVIC emphasizes service providers' understanding of trauma and its impact, including structural aspects of victimization. Emotionally and physically safe environments, service user opportunities for choice, collaboration and connection, and the use of strengths-based and capacity-building approaches are prioritized. The majority of writing on TVIC has focused on its application to services for survivors of trauma and abuse. In this paper, we argue that a modified trauma-and violence-informed lens has the potential to improve our work with men who perpetrate violence in interpersonal relationships, and even more importantly, that without such a lens, we are likely to miss very important opportunities to act in ways that enhance the safety of potential victims of abuse. Using examples drawn from practice, we explore specific examples of how applying TVIC principles may increase service providers' ability to recognize and respond to potentially dangerous situations, thereby improving services to perpetrators and enhancing safety for potential victims of abuse.

