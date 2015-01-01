|
Portnoy GA, Bruce LAE, Buckholdt KE. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(7-8): 1170-1179.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a complex public health crisis with far-reaching consequences. The healthcare system plays an integral role in the detection, prevention, and treatment of IPV. In particular, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has served as a national model for responding to IPV within a multifaceted, integrated healthcare system. The articles included in this special issue provide a snapshot of IPV programming available through VHA and offer suggestions for expansion and enhancement of services. The commentary provided in the special issue conclusion article highlights VHA as a leading example of a systematic healthcare response to IPV and provides future directions for research and clinical practice.
Future directions; healthcare response; integrated healthcare system; intimate partner violence; special issue; veterans