Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a complex public health crisis with far-reaching consequences. The healthcare system plays an integral role in the detection, prevention, and treatment of IPV. In particular, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has served as a national model for responding to IPV within a multifaceted, integrated healthcare system. The articles included in this special issue provide a snapshot of IPV programming available through VHA and offer suggestions for expansion and enhancement of services. The commentary provided in the special issue conclusion article highlights VHA as a leading example of a systematic healthcare response to IPV and provides future directions for research and clinical practice.

