SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Portnoy GA, Bruce LAE, Buckholdt KE. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(7-8): 1170-1179.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2023.2214098

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a complex public health crisis with far-reaching consequences. The healthcare system plays an integral role in the detection, prevention, and treatment of IPV. In particular, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has served as a national model for responding to IPV within a multifaceted, integrated healthcare system. The articles included in this special issue provide a snapshot of IPV programming available through VHA and offer suggestions for expansion and enhancement of services. The commentary provided in the special issue conclusion article highlights VHA as a leading example of a systematic healthcare response to IPV and provides future directions for research and clinical practice.


Language: en

Keywords

Future directions; healthcare response; integrated healthcare system; intimate partner violence; special issue; veterans

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print