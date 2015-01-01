|
Oliver C, Puiras E, Cummings S, Mazmanian D. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(9): 1181-1197.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Many of the pervasive problems that women historically faced in person, such as sexual harassment, can now follow them everywhere through technology. The purpose of this study was to address contextual gaps in the literature about women's experiences of technology-facilitated sexual harassment (TFSH). Specifically, information about perpetrator and platform types, location, percentage of time experienced, and COVID-19 experiences were captured. Canadian women (N = 481) were recruited through a course credit system and online advertisements.
Perpetrators; sexual violence; victims; women