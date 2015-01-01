Abstract

Many of the pervasive problems that women historically faced in person, such as sexual harassment, can now follow them everywhere through technology. The purpose of this study was to address contextual gaps in the literature about women's experiences of technology-facilitated sexual harassment (TFSH). Specifically, information about perpetrator and platform types, location, percentage of time experienced, and COVID-19 experiences were captured. Canadian women (N = 481) were recruited through a course credit system and online advertisements.



RESULTS indicated the public, private, and chronic nature of TFSH. Furthermore, social media and dating applications were identified as commonly occurring places for TFSH, with strangers and acquaintances often being reported as perpetrators. This research may help to inform future research and prevention strategies for TFSH.

Language: en