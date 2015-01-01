|
Citation
|
Sánchez-Jiménez V, Rodríguez-deArriba ML, Muñoz-Fernández N, Ortega-Rivera J, Espino E, Del Rey R. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(9): 1221-1236.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Bullying, cyberbullying, and sexual harassment are violent phenomena that co-occur in adolescence and across the lifespan. Exploring the common and differential factors of these interpersonal aggressions is essential to decreasing violence in schools. The present study built upon previous literature on the subject, including the moderating role of gender. Specifically, this study analyzed the role of moral disengagement, peer group pressure, anger management and empathy on bullying, cyberbullying, and sexual harassment aggression. In total, 897 Spanish adolescent students (50.10% girls) between 15 and 18 years old (M = 15.50, SD = 0.68) participated in a cross-sectional survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescence; bullying; cyberbullying; sexual harassment