Abstract

Authors examine prevalence of sexual violence and stalking victimization by the same perpetrator, reporting perpetrator types, intimate partner context and impacts for this combination of victimization. Data are from the 2010-2012 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, a nationally representative adult telephone survey. Analyses examined the characteristics of the victimization, presence of other intimate partner violence by the same perpetrator, and victim impacts (e.g., injury). An estimated 8.1% (9.8 million) of women and 1.6% (1.9 million) of men in the United States were stalked and sexually victimized by the same perpetrator, most often an intimate partner. Over 90% of female and male victims experienced sexual violence, stalking, psychological aggression, and physical violence by the same intimate partner perpetrator. Impacts of both intimate partner and non-intimate partner perpetrated victimization were most commonly fearfulness, concern for safety, and posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms. Sexual violence combined with stalking is common in the context of intimate partner violence. Early prevention efforts (i.e., in youth) addressing the context of intimate partner violence may be helpful in reducing these forms of violence and their impacts.

