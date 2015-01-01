Abstract

This study examines the effects of Head Start enrollment duration on developmental outcomes for children who have had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). This study utilizes randomized control Head Start Impact Study data, to address three primary questions: 1) Do children's ACE scores have any impact on cognitive, socio-emotional and health care service outcomes? 2) Do the number of years enrolled in Head Start have any impact on children's outcomes? 3) Does the impact of enrollment duration in Head Start on children's outcomes differ depending on number of ACEs? The current study finds that children with higher ACE scores had lower cognitive and socio-emotional outcomes. Additionally, longer Head Start enrollment duration was significantly associated with children's positive outcomes and was more significant for children with fewer ACEs. IMPLICATIONS: Head Start should recruit younger children for longer durations and should provide trauma-informed care for children with multiple ACEs to increase positive developmental outcomes.

