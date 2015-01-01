SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Elias-Lambert N, Leat SR, Grace J, Voth Schrag R. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(10): 1374-1392.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10926771.2023.2171825

unavailable

This study explores faculty members' rape-supportive beliefs and bystander attitudes and behaviors. An online survey was administered to a non-probability, convenience sample of 167 faculty from a university in the US. The results indicate that faculty gender influences bystander behaviors and their age influences rape myth acceptance. Study results found younger faculty and faculty from specific colleges were more likely to engage in bystander intervention programming. Younger bystander intervention program participants were also less likely to endorse rape myths. The findings offer insight regarding specific content to include in faculty-focused bystander intervention programming and suggestions for messaging to ensure that bystander intervention initiatives are impactful to faculty.


bystander intervention; faculty; higher education; prosocial behavior; rape myths; Sexual violence; violence prevention

