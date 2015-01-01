Abstract

Researchers examined stalking likelihood among college students as a function of social norms and stalking perpetration. Undergraduate students' (N = 480) self-reported past perpetration of stalking and likelihood of stalking in the future were assessed via an online survey. For each of the stalking likelihood items, participants were provided average stalking likelihood peer responses for their reference. Social norms were manipulated such that participants were randomly assigned experimentally inflated or deflated averages for each item. Almost 40% of the sample met the criteria for stalking perpetration. In general, when participants were exposed to inflated norms their self-reported likelihood of stalking increased in comparison to when participants were exposed to deflated norms. Overall, perpetrators were significantly more likely to report they would engage in the stalking behaviors listed in the future compared to non-perpetrators. Based on the effect sizes, perpetrators were more influenced by inflated norms and non-perpetrators were more influenced by deflated norms. Both perpetrators and non-perpetrators were impacted by social norms, but this relationship was stronger when those norms were aligned with participants' stalking perpetrator status. Generally, self-reports of stalking likelihood were low while stalking perpetration behaviors were widespread. Stalking prevention and intervention education campaigns focused on changing social norms could be a positive step toward reducing stalking victimization with the goal of creating safer communities.

Language: en