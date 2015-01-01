Abstract

The current study examines the independent and interactive effects of rape-myth acceptance and perceived peer approval for sexual violence on men's ability to recognize sexual assault within a written vignette, and on men's prior sexual assault perpetration history. Participants included a sample of 610 first-year college men from a large Midwestern University in the United States. Men completed survey assessments of rape myth acceptance, perceived peer approval for sexual violence, and history sexual assault perpetration since the age of 14. Participants also rated the extent to which hypothetical vignettes portraying coercive sexual activity were considered to be sexual assault. Data indicated significant main effects of both rape myth acceptance and perceived peer approval on recognizing sexual assault and for prior perpetration of sexual assault. A significant interaction between rape myth acceptance and perceived peer approval for sexual violence was detected for prior perpetration of sexual assault, indicating that expression of rape myths may be inhibited when peers are seen as unsupportive. Interactive effects between rape myth acceptance and perceived peer approval for sexual violence were not detected for recognizing sexual assault. Implications for sexual assault prevention are discussed, including the possibility that combining rape myth education correction of peer norms may inhibit individuals from acting on rape myths.

